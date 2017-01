Melbourne, Jan 29 (IANS) Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer overcame his long-time rival Rafael Nadal of Spain in the Australian Open final for his record 18th Grand Slam singles title here on Sunday.

Federer prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Melbourne Park to capture his first Grand Slam title since the Wimbledon trophy in July 2012.

