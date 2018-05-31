Feel sorry for trollers: Sonam Kapoor

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor says she does not get bogged down with social media bullying and added that she feels sorry for trollers.

Sonam along with other Bollywood personalities has been bullied on social media in the past and the “Neerja” star, who tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May, has been trolled again for wearing her mangalsutra on the wrist.

Asked if trolls affect her, Sonam told IANS here: “No, it doesn’t affect me because they are faceless people with no jobs.”

How does she deal with them?

“I feel sorry for them because the only reason they are commenting on my posts because I am of importance and they are not. They are trying to gain importance from that,” the actress added.

Sonam is currently seen in “Veere Di Wedding” which has raked in Rs 10.70 crores on the first day of its release.

The female buddy film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

