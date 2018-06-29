Felicity Jones marries boyfriend of three years

London, July 2 (IANS) Actress Felicity Jones married her boyfriend of three years — Charles Guard — in a secret ceremony in the Cotswolds.

The British-born star, 34, tied the knot with the film director at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, while celebrities like Tom Hanks and her “The Theory of Everything” co-star Eddie Redmayne watched on, reports thesun.co.uk.

The venue, the only private castle in England to have a queen buried within its grounds, Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives, closed its grounds early to the public on Saturday to accommodate the wedding.

It’s said that the Oscar-nominated actress made a speech at the ceremony.

The couple have been dating since 2015, and Guard proposed in May last year.

