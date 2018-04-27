Fellaini’s last gasp goal leads United to 2-1 win against Arsenal

Manchester, April 30 (IANS) A last-gasp goal by Marouane Fellaini gave Manchester United a 2-1 home win against Arsenal in English Premier League (EPL) action.

Fellaini’s goal punished a distracted Arsenal, whose thought seemed to be on Thursday’s second leg of the Europa League semifinal against Atletico Madrid as coach Arsene Wenger gave most of his regular starters a rest, reports Efe.

Only three starters in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal clash were included in the starting lineup: goalkeeper David Ospina, defender Hector Bellerin and midfielder Granit Xhaka.

On his last visit to the Old Trafford stadium as the Gunners coach, Wenger was handed a vase by Sir Alex Ferguson before the game.

Manchester United took the lead 15 minutes into play on a goal by Frenchman Paul Pogba, who took advantage of the defence’s failure to clear a ball from the area.

Arsenal drew level six minutes into the second half as Henrikh Mkhitaryan connected on a pass from Xhaka.

It was in stoppage time when Fellaini made the most of a free kick by Ashley Young to head the ball home, giving United the win.

After the victory, United remains in the second spot with 77 points, while Arsenal holds the sixth spot with 57 points.

