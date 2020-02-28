Felt Joshi & Harvinder fit bill of national selectors best: Lal

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Madan Lal, R.P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik have suggested the names of Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh for the position of the two India selectors that were left vacant after the tenures of M.S.K. Prasad and Gagan Khoda got over.

Speaking to IANS, Lal said that the trio felt that Joshi and Harvinder suit the bill the best. “We interviewed all the candidates and we unanimously felt that these guys suited the bill the best. We didn’t really mark them on any criteria as such, it was more about the three of us being convinced that they have the skill set needed to take over from the positions left vacant by Prasad and Khoda,” he said.

Asked about the tenure, Lal said: “We have sent the names and the BCCI will send it out officially. Their performance will be reviewed after five months and we will also elect fresh candidates when the term of the other three selectors end.”

The trio met at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai on Wednesday and while they recommended the name of Joshi for the chief selector’s post, Harvinder is the other name they have picked out of the list which also included Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad and Rajesh Chauhan.

While the rule says that the ‘the senior most Test cap from among the members of the committee shall be appointed the chairman’, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier made it clear that the most capped Test cricketer would be the one heading the team of selectors. “It will be the one with the most Tests,” he had said.

Interestingly, Joshi is also senior to Harvinder when it comes to the clause of being the ‘senior most Test cap’. The duo will join Devang Gandhi (East Zone), Sarandeep Singh (North Zone) and Jatin Paranjape (West Zone).

