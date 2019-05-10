Female pilgrim from Punjab killed in Kedarnath

Dehradun, May 12 (IANS) A woman pilgrim was killed in Kedarnath after being struck by a rock during the ongoing Chardham Yatra in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, authorities said on Sunday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the victim, Ojaswi (28), a resident of Malerkotla, Punjab, was hit by the rock on Saturday between the Rambara and Lincholi areas. She succumbed to her grievous head injuries later in the day.

With intermittent snowfall continuing to lash Kedarnath since Saturday, SDRF personnel have been put on alert to provide medical and other assistance to pilgrims.

“We have asked our SDRF personnel to remain alert and provide all sorts of help to pilgrims,” said Ashok Kumar, Director General (DG) Law and Order.

Despite the snowfall, the pilgrimage to the four shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri that began last week, has gained momentum, said Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Mohan Prasad Thapliyal.

On an average, nearly 15,000 pilgrims are visiting the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples daily.

“Till Saturday, 31,801 pilgrims had already visited Badrinath temple,” said Thapliyal.

Similarly, nearly 6,000 pilgrims were visiting the two shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district every day.

–IANS

