Ferguson sends first public message since brain haemorrhage

London, July 27 (IANS) Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The man who led Manchester United to 38 trophies during 26 years at Old Trafford, suffered the haemorrhage on May 5 and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment amid fears for his life, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, he has now made a full recovery and in a recorded message published on Thursday, he thanked fans and medical staff for all of their help over the past two and a half months.

“First of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra Hospitals; believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So, thank you from me and my family. Thank you very much,” said Ferguson, who also thanked fans for their messages of support.

“It has made me feel so humble, as all the messages that I have had from around the world, wishing me the best and the good wishes, do resonate very strongly with me,” he said, before promising to return to Old Trafford “later in the season to watch the team.”

“In the meantime, all the best to Jose (Mourinho) and the players. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

–IANS

ajb/