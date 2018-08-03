Festival promoting young classical talent ends

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) A two-day classical music and dance festival concluded at the Alliance Francaise here, with performances by Sarod player Ustad Amir Khan and Kathak dancer Nishtha Budhlakoti.

Organised by the Raza Foundation, the performances were a part of the ninth edition of their “Aarambh” series, which aims to provide a platform to young practitioners of Indian classical dance and music.

It also has a school series of “Aarambh”, which engages young school-goers in the fields of classical music and dance. Its second edition concluded on Wednesday at the Mother’s International School here.

With its first event held in 2017 at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi, Raza Foundation has organised nine festivals since then.

–IANS

sj/mag/vm