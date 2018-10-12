Festival wishes: Opportunity to cherish spirit of unity, says President

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursay greeted people on Durga Puja, Dussehra and Vijayadashmi, saying it is an opportunity to cherish the spirit of unity and and bonds of fraternity.

“On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and Vijayadashmi, I convey Shubho Bijoya as well as Dussehra greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad,” the President said.

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan also greeted the nation, wishing the celebrations strenghthen the communal harmony in the country.

Stating that Durga Puja and Vijayadashmi symbolise the victory of truth and righteousness over evil, the President said, “It is also an opportunity to cherish the spirit of unity and bonds of fraternity among our people”.

The President said this is the day to share our happiness with the less-fortunate, the lonely and those in pain.

“Let us celebrate Goddess Durga as the epitome of Shakti. May she guide us to work to empower women in society, especially girl-children. And let us celebrate Lord Rama as a reflection of the moral and eternal values that have guided our way of life since time immemorial,” he said.

–IANS

kd/prs