Feyenoord continue winning streak with late victory over Twente

The Hague, Feb 6 (IANS) Feyenoord booked their seventh win in a row to maintain a comfortable lead in the Dutch Eredivisie football tournament.

League leaders Feyenoord held their nerves to clinch a 2-0 win in the last quarter against FC Twente in what turned out to be a difficult Sunday afternoon for the Rotterdam-based side, reports Xinhua news agency.

Eric Botteghin tipped in a cross by Eljero Elia and Nicolai Jorgensen’s shot was misjudged by Twente goalkeeper Nick Marsman to make it 2-0 in Enschede.

Also on Sunday, Roda JC and Ajax failed to entertain the audience in the first half. Ajax captain Davy Klaassen broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Winger Amin Younes and substitute Abdelhak Nouri could have extended the score, but missed the opportunities. In the final minute of injury-time, Younes secured the 2-0 victory when he finished a long ball by Joel Veltman.

Feyenoord now lead the Eredivisie with 54 points from 21 of the 34 match rounds, followed by Ajax (49) and reigning champions PSV (46).

–IANS

