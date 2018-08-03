Feyenoord win Dutch Super Cup

The Hague, Aug 5 (IANS) Feyenoord claimed the Dutch Super Cup, the Johan Cruijff Schaal, for the second time in a row by beating PSV on penalty shootout.

The battle between league champions PSV and Cup holders Feyenoord saw chances on both sides on Saturday, reports Efe.

Luuk de Jong and substitute Hirving Lozano missed for PSV and Robin van Persie and Tonny Vilhena failed to convert opportunities on behalf of Feyenoord.

After 90 minutes it was still 0-0 and penalties had to be taken to decide the winners. Feyenoord won the shootout 6-5 after Jordy Clasie converted the decisive penalty.

Feyenoord captain Van Persie lifted his second trophy with the Rotterdam based club since his return in January 2018. The Johan Cruijff Schaal match marked the start of the 2018/2019 season in the Netherlands.

