FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 unveils official mascot

Beijing, April 18 (IANS) Son of Dreams was unveiled as official Mascot of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 here on Wednesday.

Born in China on August 8, 2015, Son of Dreams’ magical horns give him the power to see in the future, envisioning plays and moves before they actually happen, reported Xinhua news agency.

Li Yingchuan, China’s Vice Minister of Sports, said: “I believe the mascot will spread the idea of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and the spirit of basketball to the rest of the world with its cute and vivid image and will play an important role in enhancing the influence of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.”

The selection of Son of Dreams as China 2019’s Official Mascot was the culmination of a unique process by FIBA. The mascot finalists are a Chinese dragon (‘Son of Dream’), a Siberian tiger (‘Speed Tiger’) and a lion (‘Qiu Qiu’).

Many people submitted their designs as part of a global competition to design the mascot for the first ever 32-team FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will take place in eight Chinese cities from August 31 until September 15.

–IANS

