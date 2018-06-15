Ficci to push India, China co-productions at Shanghai film fest

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Industry chamber Ficci will organise a seminar on Indo-Chinese co-productions and a panel discussion on India-China film and cultural exchange on the sidelines of the ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Ficci has partnered with the festival organisers as well as AACTA Asia International Engagement Program to organise a half a day seminar at Shanghai Film Group. The discussion would focus on how to leverage co-production between India and China.

There will also be a ‘China-India Film and Cultural Exchange’ panel discussion, read a statement.

These will be important in the backdrop of the signing of co-production treaty between India and China, where a string of Indian movies have registered a success story.

An audiovisual co-production agreement was signed in 2014 between the two nations. The treaty aims to bring the two countries together to pool their creative, artistic, technical, financial and marketing resources to co-produce films.

At the event, “Secret Superstar” director Advait Chandan, “Hindi Medium” director Saket Chaudhary and “Three Stories” producer Ishan Saksena are representing the Indian entertainment industry in the seminar.

The Chinese side will be represented by Daljit DJ Parmar, CEO of Extraordinary Entertainment, Executive Producer “Kung Fu Yoga”, “Skiptrace” director Renny Harlin and “What Women Want” director Da Ming.

Ficci is being represented by Leena Jaisani, Assistant Secretary General and Head, Media and Entertainment Division. Anil Kumar Rai, Consul General of India in Shanghai will also be present at the seminar.

China has a growing popularity of Indian films. Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” (2016) performed well last year, followed by “Secret Superstar” earlier this year. It became the top grossing imported film in 2018 in the country, where there’s a quota on the number of foreign films released.

The Shanghai International Film Festival, which began on June 16, will conclude on June 25.

–IANS

