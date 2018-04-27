FIFA bans Brazilian football chief for life

Zurich, April 27 (IANS) World football’s governing body FIFA said on Friday that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) head Marco Polo Del Nero has been banned for life from the sport.

In addition to the lifetime ban, Del Nero was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million), FIFA said in a statement, reported Efe.

Del Nero, who faces federal charges in the US, was suspended as CBF president last December 2017 as a result of a FIFA investigation into corruption allegations.

The probe uncovered “schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments,” according to the FIFA statement.

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee concluded that Del Nero violated multiple articles of the FIFA Code of Ethics in regard to bribery and corruption, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and conflicts of interest.

The note added that Del Nero was informed of the decision on Friday and the ban came into force immediately upon notification.

The CBF is currently led by Rogerio Caboclo, who was backed by Del Nero in an election in which he was the only candidate and had the support of all regional federations and most of the clubs in the country.

