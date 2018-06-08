FIFA bans Ghana FA boss for 90 days

Accra, June 9 (IANS) The independent committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has handed a provisional 90-day ban to Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi, a council member of the game’s global governing body.

During this time, Nyantakyi, who is also president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is banned from all football activities at both national and international levels (administrative, sports or any other), FIFA said in a statement on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, the duration of the ban, which takes immediate effect, may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days.

It said the decision was taken upon the request of the chairperson of the investigatory chamber FIFA’s Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Nyantakyi, pursuant to relevant articles of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Nyantakyi’s ban comes two days after the premiering of investigative report on alleged fraudulent activities that have characterized Ghana football.

The video is a product of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an award-winning investigative journalist, who had earlier petitioned FIFA to probe allegations of corruption against Nyantakyi, also an executive member of the Confederation of African football (CAF).

Nyantakyi, whose reign saw Ghana qualify for three straight World Cup tournaments, is already facing charges for allegedly using the name of Ghanaian president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fraudulently in excerpts of the investigative report.

The Ghanaian government has decided to dissolve the GFA and suspend all football-related activities including the local elite league.

–IANS

ajb/