FIFA conference presents deep analysis of World Cup in Russia

London, Sep 23 (IANS) The FIFA Football Conference was held here on Sunday to present a deep analysis of all 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The conference looked at patterns and trends that appeared over the summer, and analysed the first use of the controversial video assistant referee (VAR) system at the World Cup, reports Efe.

France coach Didier Deschamps, who led his squad to victory in this summer’s tournament, was interviewed onstage at the event, saying “A coach is always judged on the field. If results go their way they are always right.”

Deschamps also praised midfielder N’Golo Kante, saying he “had a key role, both in terms of protecting – and he’s very good in that point of view – and also in using the ball when launching attacks. It’s a role that doesn’t always get the credit it deserves.”

The conference was “the largest gathering of technical specialists FIFA has ever organised,” according to a statement on FIFA’s website, and included representatives from all 32 national teams that played in the World Cup this summer.

Former Netherlands legend Marco Van Basten and Brazil’s world-champion coach Carlos Parreira were two of the standout participants, both of whom praised the use of VAR during the tournament.

Attendees also held working sessions and discussed topics such as the number of goals scored in Russia, corners taken, the number made from outside the area and the relationship between penalties awarded and marked, among other details.

The 2018 runner-up Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was also in attendance, as well as third-placed Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, Spain’s Luis Enrique, England’s Gareth Southgate and Wales’ Ryan Giggs.

–IANS

gau/sed