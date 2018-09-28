FIFA dispute resolution workshop to address Sukhdev issue

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) FIFA’s National Dispute Resolution Chamber is likely to have a workshop later this year where the contentious contractual dispute over the recently imposed transfer ban on East Bengal over irregularities in their attempts to sign defender Sukhdev Singh from I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC will be discussed, chairman of FIFpro Asia/Oceania division Takuya Yamazaki said here Tuesday.

The players’ status committee of the All India Football Federation recently handed the red and gold brigade after they tried to lure Sukhdev, who now plies his trade for Mohun Bagan, directly and not through Minerva.

The player was also banned from playing any competitive match and also sanctioned a fine of Rs 50,000 each to AIFF and Minerva Punjab.

“It’s the contractual dispute that’s one of the biggest concerns. We are aware of it. We are in talks with FIFA to bring the NDRC project to India,” Yamazaki, a Japanese sports lawyer, told reporters to kickoff a three-day conference of the Asia/Oceania division of the world players’ body here.

NDRC is FIFA’s deciding body that provides arbitration and dispute resolution on the basis of equal representation of players and clubs and an independent chairman.

“We believe by having NDRC project (workshop) in this country, we will be able to solve a lot of issues. It will check the content of the standard players contract to see if it’s in line with FIFA regulations or not.

“By the end of this year we will have this project. It’s not been official yet but it’s highly likely to happen. It will involve AIFF,” he said.

The Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI) is currently not been recognised by the national governing body but Yamazaki said it’s just a “matter of time”.

“FIFpro has made a cooperation agreement with FIFA. By based on the agreement FIFA has an obligation to recognise our member. It’s a matter of time for the AIFF to recognise FPAI,” he said.

Meanwhile FPAI House was inaugurated on the sidelines of the conference.

–IANS

dm/prs