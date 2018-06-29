FIFA invites trapped in cave Thai school children to World Cup final

Bangkok, July 6 (IANS) World football’s governing body FIFA has invited 12 schoolchildren and their coach who were trapped in partially flooded Tham Khao Luang Cave in Thailand to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final that will be held in Moscow on July 15.

“If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a letter that was sent to the Football Association of Thailand.

FIFA noted that it has been following news about the rescue operation since June 23, reports Tass news agency.

On June 23, national park employees discovered a motor bike, bicycles and sports equipment near an entrance to Tham Khao Luang Cave.

They contacted the local football club, which confirmed to them that the discovered things belong to 12 schoolchildren aged from 11 to 16 and their 25-year-old coach.

The cave in which they found themselves stretches almost 10 km and has several entrances and exits, as well as large galleries in which the missing people could have hidden from the rising waters.

Thai authorities launched a rescue operation for the people trapped in the cave.

–IANS

pur/sac