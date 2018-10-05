FIFA pledges to continue funding football development in Zambia

Lusaka, Oct 5 (IANS) The world football governing body FIFA has pledged to continue funding the development of football in Zambia, the head of the country’s football governing body said on Friday.

Andrew Kamanga, the president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said he recently held a fruitful meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Zurich, Switzerland where he promised the world football body’s commitment to fund football development in the southern African nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said during the talks, the FIFA chief promised to fund new projects to be undertaken in Zambia over the next four years.

FAZ has in the recent past introduced a wide range of initiatives aimed at improving football standards in the country using FIFA funds, he added.

“We have the FIFA Grassroots Program where we have partnered with the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Education in order to advance the game at youth level. It is my objective to ensure that we utilise FIFA funds in a transparent and progressive manner,” he said in a statement.

