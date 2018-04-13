FIFA probing racist cries at Russia-France friendly

St. Petersburg, April 17 (IANS) World soccer governing body FIFA has started investigation into fans’ racist cries at the Russia-France friendly match held here on March 27.

Visting France beat Russia 3-1. A France press photographer noticed racist cries of some fans towards Ousmane Dembele, a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Barcelona and France, Xinhua news agency reported.

RIA Novosti reported on Monday that the Russian Football Union made a request to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to identify the fans involved in the incident.

They will most likely be denied access to the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Russian Championship, it added.

