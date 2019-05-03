FIFA sports management course to kick-off in Mumbai

Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) A six-month-long executive sports management programme for working professionals in sport will be offered by FIFA and the International Centre for Sports Studies at the Mahatma Education Society’s (MES) Pillai Group of Institutions in Navi Mumbai.

This first batch of the programme will start in September and it will focus on the key objective of improving the skills of sports managers at the level of federations, clubs, small sports associations, government and municipal entities, the organisers said at the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club on Tuesday.

“The recent growth in sports industry in India has provided immense opportunities to both players and non-playing professionals to make a career. Our partnership with FIFA and International Centre for Sports Studies has come at a crucial time where our country is all set to see a stupendous growth in sports industry,” director (sports) at MES, Padmakshan Padmanabhan told reporters.

The programme will rope in professors from the sports industry to give the students an international perspective on sports-related issues, a statement said.

Founded in 2004, the FIFA/International Centre for Sports Studies has a presence in 15 countries including Spain, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa. India will be the 16th.

