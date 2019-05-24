Football

FIFA upholds life ban on Brazil’s Del Nero

Views: 1

Rio de Janeiro, May 28 (IANS) FIFA’s appeal committee has upheld a life ban on former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Marco Polo Del Nero for corruption, the sport’s global governing body has said.

The 78-year-old was guilty of accepting bribes and kickbacks as well as violating rules related to conflict of interest and general conduct, FIFA said in a statement on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ruling comes just over a year after FIFA’s ethics committee barred Del Nero from all football-related activity and fined him 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Del Nero was suspended by FIFA in December 2017 after being charged by the US authorities with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering.

Investigators said the Brazilian participated in a scheme that awarded lucrative rights agreements for tournaments such as the Copa America, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

ALSO READ:   It's official! BWF launches outdoor badminton game

His predecessors Ricardo Teixeira and Jose Maria Marin were also indicted on similar charges as part of a global investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Del Nero and Teixeira have not been extradited while Marin was found guilty by a New York court and sentenced to four years in prison last August.

–IANS

aak/ksk

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *