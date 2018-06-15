FIFA World Cup: Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0

Kaliningrad (Russia), June 17 (IANS) Croatia went to the top of Group D in the FIFA World Cup following their 2-0 easy victory over Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium here on Saturday.

Veteran striker Mario Mandzukic played his part in both the goals from Croatia, who now have three points. The other teams in the group, Argentina and Iceland played a 1-1 draw earlier in the day in Kazan.

The first goal for Croatia resulted after Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo deflected in a diving header from Mario Mandzukic at the left post into his own net following a corner kick from Luka Modric in the 32nd minute.

The European team got its cushion goal in the 71st minute when William Ekong brought down Juventus star Mandzukic inside the box while defending a corner, leading to a penalty from which captain Luka Modric scored.

–IANS

pur/nir