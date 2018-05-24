FIFA World Cup: Goalkeeper Neuer participates in Germany training

Berlin, May 30 (IANS) Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on Wednesday took part in his national football team’s training session ahead of a pre-World Cup friendly against Austria.

On Monday, the goalkeeper played 30 minutes in a friendly against the U20s team that was held behind closed doors, reports Efe.

Goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke said he believed nothing could prevent Neuer from reappearing in Saturday’s friendly against Austria, as he is fit after being sidelined for eight months due to a foot injury.

Neuer has completed his recovery process and the upcoming friendly will be his last chance to play before coach Joachim Low announces the final list for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Low will have to exclude one of the four goalkeepers recalled in the provisional list.

The national coach warned that Neuer would only go to Russia as a starter, but if the goalkeeper is excluded, Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be the starting goalie.

Germany, which competes in Group F along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, is to start defending the World Cup title on June 17 against the Mexican side.

–IANS

