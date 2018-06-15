FIFA World Cup: Over 5,000 fans travel through Belarus to Russia

Minsk, June 19 (IANS) More than 5,000 fans have travelled through Belarus to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the State Border Service Committee of Belarus said on Monday, reports Xinhua.

The majority of fans cross the border via Minsk National Airport. More than 3,400 fans have already travelled to Belarus this way. The second popular way is to travel by train, and the third one is by road, the State Border Service Committee said.

Foreigners can enter Russia without visas when they show their FAN IDs that are valid from June 4, 10 days before the start of the game, through to July 25. To cross the Belarusian border, a foreign traveller must present a FAN ID and a valid passport.

On May 29, Belarus and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement on the mutual recognition of visas issued to foreigners coming for the FIFA World Cup and European Games.

