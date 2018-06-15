FIFA World Cup: Spain ride Costa goal to down gritty Iran 1-0

Kazan (Russia), June 21 (IANS) Diego Costa scored a second-half winner to help Spain edge past doughty Iran 1-0 in a key Group B FIFA World Cup 2018 game here on Wednesday.

After a barren first-half where Spain were left frustrated as Iran defended brilliantly, Costa (54th) broke the deadlock albeit in fortuitous circumstances. Costa’s shot ricocheted off a defender to beat goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran tried to launch a comeback and almost equalised when Saeid Ezatolahi scored from close only for the goal to be disallowed after VAR review showed he was offside.

Spain are now level on points with Portugal in Group B, while Iran are in third and Morocco now eliminated following their loss earlier in the day.

