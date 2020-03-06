Fifth day of Ranji Trophy final to be played in empty stadium

Rajkot, March 12 (IANS) The fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal that is being played in Rajkot will be played behind closed doors amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general manager Saba Karim confirmed to IANS that no spectators will be allowed in the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

The ministry on Thursday had said in its advisory to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), all National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they should adhere to advisories issued by the health ministry.

“You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators,” the ministry said in the advisory.

The central government had on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across the country rose to over 70.

–IANS

rkm/bg