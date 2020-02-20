Fifth edition of ACG-NBA Jump programme starts Feb 22

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the ACG Worldwide Group on Friday announced the launch of the fifth edition of ACG-NBA Jump, India’s first national basketball scouting programme.

The 2020 edition of ACG-NBA Jump will start on Saturday at the WBBA Ground in Kolkata. As part of the NBA and ACG’s commitment to growing basketball in India, the programme will provide aspiring basketball players from across the country with a platform to showcase their skills and pursue a career in the sport, a statement said.

A second tryout will be held on March 1 at the New Horizon College of Engineering in Bengaluru. The Kalina Campus of Mumbai University will play host to the third tryout on April 11 with a final tryout at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on April 18.

“ACG-NBA Jump has proven to be a great platform for young basketball players nationwide in their quest to find a pathway to grow in the sport,” said NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi.

“We are excited to support the NBA’s Jump programme in the fifth year and provide more opportunities for young sports aspirants in India,” said ACG Managing Director Karan Singh.

The scouting programme will culminate with the ACG-NBA Jump national finals, where select players shortlisted from the tryouts will be further evaluated by the NBA’s international basketball operations team and scouts from The NBA Academy India.

Top performers from the national finals will receive a full scholarship besides an opportunity to train at The NBA Academy India.

–IANS

dm/arm