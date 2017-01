New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Republic Day and urged them to fight those forces who undermine the Republic.

In a message, Gandhi paid her “respect to freedom fighters and founding fathers of the Republic and to those great men and women who drafted our Constitution”.

She also hoped that every Indian would “strive to fight for these values and against the forces that seek to undermine them”.

–IANS

rs/in/mr