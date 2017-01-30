Fighting ideology that killed Gandhi: Rahul

Thane (Maharashtra), Jan 30 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he was fighting against an ideology that killed Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Interacting with the media after his appearance in a Bhiwandi court, the Congress leader said that Gandhi was killed but his teachings would never be erased.

“Meri ladaayi vichaardhaara ke khilaaf hai, woh vichardhara jisne Gandhiji ki hatya ki (My fight is against the ideology that killed Mahatama Gandhi),” he said.

He said that Gandhi lives in the heart of every Indian and that cannot be erased.

The Bhiwandi court, where Rahul Gandhi appeared in connection with a defamation case over his alleged remarks against the RSS in connection with the assassination of Gandhi, adjourned the hearing till March 3.

The case against the Congress Vice President was filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over his speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014.

During his party’s rally, the Congress leader had then allegedly said: “The RSS people had killed Gandhi.”

On January 30, 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting in New Delhi.

–IANS

sk/in/vt