File review petition against SC ruling: CPI-M

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Friday urged the government to immediately file a review petition against the “retrograde judgement” of the Supreme Court diluting the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act.

The judgement delivered by Justice U.U. Lalit and Adarsh Goel “ignored the social reality of caste oppression, harassment and atrocities perpetrated on Dalits on a daily basis”, the CPI-M said in a statement.

“It has made the arrest and prosecution of those accused under the Act almost impossible by removing the restrictions on granting anticipatory bail and imposing a condition that a public servant can be prosecuted only after obtaining permission from the higher authorities.

“It is unfortunate that the central government counsel did not respond properly and raise objections against the dilution of the provisions of the Act.

“Unless immediate remedial measures are taken by the Central government to undo the damage done by the judgement, the forces inimical to social equality and justice will be further emboldened to perpetrate violence against Dalits,” it said.

The CPI-M urged the central government to immediately move a review petition “against the retrograde judgement”.

–IANS

mr/ksk