Filippo Inzaghi named new coach of Bologna

Rome, June 13 (IANS) Filippo Inzaghi has been appointed the new coach of Bologna after signing a contract for the next two football seasons, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

Inzaghi, who was a former coach of AC Milan and Venezia, will succeed Roberto Donadoni, who was dismissed on May 24, reports Efe.

“Bologna FC 1909 can announce that Filippo Inzaghi has been put in charge of the first team after he signed a contract running until June 30, 2020,” the Italian club announced on its official web site.

Inzaghi is a former player who, in his professional career, played striker for Juventus and Milan, among others, and was a World Cup champion with the Italian national team in 2006.

