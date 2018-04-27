Film Academy expels Cosby, Polanski

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted to expel actor Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from its membership ranks.

The decision to remove Cosby and Polanski from the membership was made on Tuesday at a scheduled board meeting, reports variety.com.

The move comes a week after Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault brought against him by Andrea Constand. Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by as many as 60 women, a few of which testified at the hearing.

Polanski’s attorney Harland Braun said the director was not afforded an opportunity to defend himself to the Academy, which he says is at odds with the process outlined in Academy’s new code of conduct. However, there is a provision allowing the board to act whether that process is followed or not.

–IANS

