Film critic externed from Hyderabad for hurting religious sentiments

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) Telangana Police on Monday externed film critic Kathi Mahesh from Hyderabad for six months for hurting religious sentiments through his alleged derogatory comments on Lord Ram and Sita.

Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy told a news conference here that Mahesh has been taken out of the city to be dropped at his native place in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The police took the action to avert any law and order problems as a Hindu religious leader had planned counter protests against Mahesh on Monday.

Earlier, the police placed Swami Paripoornananda under house arrest in Hyderabad as he was to launch ‘Darmika Chaitanya Yatra’.

The religious leader had announced the three-day yatra from Shiva Temple in Bodduppal on the city outskirts to Yadadri by chanting ‘Sri Rama Sankeertanas’.

There was tension at the Swami’s residence as activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took exception to the police action.

Officer Reddy said instructions have been issued to all the district superintendents and Commissioners to deal firmly with any attempt to create law and order problems.

The police chief said Mahesh had been externed only from Hyderabad but a decision would be taken later whether to extern him from the state.

Police had arrested the film critic on July 2 for making derogatory comments against Lord Rama and Sita during a debate on a television channel. Three cases were booked against him on complaints by various organisations.

Reddy said show-cause notice had also been issued to a Telugu news channel for repeatedly airing Mahesh’s comments.

