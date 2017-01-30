Film marketing, promotion only gimmicks, says Shekhar Suman

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor-host Shekhar Suman thinks film marketing ventures are only gimmicks, or “chochle”.

“Earlier actors never used to go out to promote their films but still those films did good business at the box office. Take DDLJ as an example, that film is still running despite zero promotion. Marketing gimmicks are merely ‘chochle’. It is nothing but cajoling to amuse the audience,” he said.

“Why people would see a movie? Just because an actor is travelling by train or they have seen the actor in the mall or in a comedy show,” he asked.

“For Shahrukh (Khan), there is no need to promote his film in a comedy show. It is obvious that people would surely watch his films because he is popular enough. His films don’t need to be promoted. Marketing people are tricking the audience. Awareness is necessary but not the promotion,” he said.

Strongly condemning the attack on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, Suman said: “These ‘heroes’ should be put behind the bars at least for 10 years. They think they are ‘thekedar’ (contractors) of our society and trying to make history. A film is made with a lot of research work. If there was any disagreement that could be sorted out in a proper discussion.”

