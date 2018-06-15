Film on online sex toy store founders in the making

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) After the success of Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s Marathi debut film “Bucket List”, DAR Motion Pictures has acquired the rights to make a film on an entrepreneurial journey of a couple to create an online adult toy store.

The story is based on the lives of Balaji and Ute, who got together to start “Lovetreats”, an Indian online portal that sells sex toys and other adult products, read a statement to IANS.

Vivek Rangachari of DAR Motion Pictures said: “‘Lovetreats’ is a humorous yet sympathetic take on human insecurities regarding sex and the constant struggle to overcome them. One of the joys of the story is the characters’ hard work and efforts to have a culturally acceptable veil while maintaining their truth.

“Their constant tussle to get accepted and to encourage their Indian customers to open up about sex and intimacy makes up for the majority of the hilarious situations that ensue by default.”

The film, Rangachari said, is a comedic, uplifting take on human insecurities pertaining to sexual pleasure and intimacy in a country where there are very few avenues of good sex education, and how to overcome them without succumbing to societal pressures.

“This is a through and through family entertainer that tackles a serious issue with wit, humour, and emotion,” he said.

Balaji, one of the co-founders of Lovetreats, also said: “It has been a very interesting journey and one that has also taught us a lot about Indian sensibilities, moralities, and culture. Quite comic in parts and poignant in others.”

–IANS

sug/rb/bg