Film reviews helped me gain visibility: Raj Kumar Gupta

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Director Raj Kumar Gupta of “No One Killed Jessica” fame says reviews by critics helped him gain visibility and reach out to his target audience.

“At the beginning of my career, reviews by critics helped me gain visibility and reach out to my target audience,” Gupta said during a session at ActFest, here on Saturday.

“I believe, when we are making independent films with small budgets, reviews play an important role. At times, I feel the film critics become the voice of voiceless indie newcomers like us,” said the director who got critical acclaim with his first film “Aamir” in 2008.

Gupta expressed his views during a session with actress Swara Bhasker and film critic Rajeev Masand.

The two-day ActFest, organised by the CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association), features popular artists participating in discussions, conducting workshops or giving lectures on various aspects of the art.

The event, conceived and designed by The 48 Hour Film Project, India, started on Friday.

Gupta’s last release ‘Raid’, featuring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz, received positive response at the box office as well as among the critics.

Talking about how constructive criticism changes his perspective of a story, he said: “I show my films to my close friends and at times they are also critics because it gives me a new perspective. This is a process for me to grow, to get the understanding of the impact that I can create through my storytelling. Any criticism that is personal in nature and is trying to attack an individual is certainly not offering anything that can improve my craft.”

Only good criticism helps creative individuals to grow, said the director, who has finished shooting ‘India’s Most Wanted’, which features Arjun Kapoor.

–IANS

