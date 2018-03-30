Filmmaker Kiran Rao interested in Women’s Issues

Bollywood’s filmmaker Kiran Rao has supported socially relevant films like Secret Superstar and Dangal. Meanwhile if given a choice, which social issue would she like to make her next film on, Rao told she is very interested in women’s issues, particularly the lack that women have in control over their own lives and choices.

Accordingly she finds the most disturbing is the fact that most people feel that women need to contribute more to the GDP and be brought into the net of people who contribute financially. She thinks a lot of people forget how much women do whether they are working in homes and looking after families or unpaid labour in agriculture and in many other spaces.

As per report when she makes films, she thinks a lot about “Women who both don’t have a choice in their lives and are forced them to do labour without any pay and have no control over decision making in what they earn”. Most of the women filmmakers make movies that are socially relevant.

Rao added she don’t think only women are capable of being socially aware or gender sensitive. Moreover in fact, there is a lot more need for men who represent most filmmakers in commercial cinema to look at things with a lens in gender sensitivity.