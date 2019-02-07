Filmmakers scared to make women look different: Aahana Kumra

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) For her role as Priyanka Gandhi in “The Accidental Prime Miniister”, Aahana sported short hair and a simplistic look — diametrically different from what the audience had seen so far of her in a show like “Yudh” or a film like “Lipstick Under My Burkha”. She feels the role will help the film industry look at her differently.

“People often look at you (me) as a girl next door, and not sometimes as a character. And I think what is interesting is that because there was a different look, and a different hairdo, I think now they will be open to giving me a different get-up altogether.

“I don’t know why do they (filmmakers) get scared to make women look different. We don’t even live in a country where everyone looks the same,” Aahana told IANS here.

She finds it unfortunate how all the actresses today look the same.

“There’s no difference from one to the other. There was a Geeta Bali, there was a Nutan, there was a Sadhana… They all looked so different from one another.

“In today’s time, I can’t make from one another. Everyone has the same hairstyle, the same look… I sometimes lose interest and think I’ve seen the same girl in another film. I do not see the looks being changed.

“What would be interesting is to change hairstyles, looks… do it. Girls are ready to do it if the filmmakers are ready to do it,” the actress added.

–IANS

rb/ksk