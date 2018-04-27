Films, TV don’t reflect what our world looks like: Actress Molly Parker (IANS Interview)

Dubai, April 28 (IANS) Molly Parker has always been conscious about playing strong characters because she feels the entertainment world has the power to influence people, especially young minds. The actress says there is a wave of inclusion in the industry, but there is still a long way to go as “film and TV still don’t look like what our world looks like”.

From “House of Cards”, “Deadwood” to her latest Netflix series “Lost in Space”, Parker has always picked a character which has a strong voice in the narrative. And she has been very conscious about it.

“I have for many years been conscious and tried to bring to my work a consciousness around how women are represented. Because it is clear to me that we are making culture through which we give a message to the young people without even thinking about it,” Parker told IANS in an interview here.

Parker, who hails from Canada, is full of hope for change — thanks to the whole debate around diversity in the industry.

“I do think it is possible for change to happen because we are seeing a change in film and television. I also think a correction is needed because… film and TV don’t look like what our world looks like. There are lots of people who are not adequately represented in films and TV.

“It is changing. It is slow,” added the actress, who took out time to talk about her reaction on the sexual allegations on her “House of Cards” co-star Kevin Spacey and express her support for the #MeToo movement while promoting “Lost in Space” here.

She is confident that the movement around women’s empowerment will not die down.

“It is not going to go away or die down. We are at a turning point and things have to change.”

Even in “Lost in Space” — a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960s’ science fiction series — her character, Maureen Robinson, is strong and has a mind of her own. She is not afraid to express her views, and act on them.

The makers have also gender-swapped Dr. Smith’s character. It was played by Jonathan Harris in the original, but in the new version, actress Parker Posey has taken on the role of the doctor.

“All of the women in the show are strong, complicated human beings. It partly happened because these writers are people who really love women. They have great women in their lives. It was a natural extension.”

The actress said it is an “aspiration that hopefully in next 30 years we won’t have to even have the conversation about why the women are so strong”.

“Like it is no surprise any more. And one of the things which I really like is that the makers haven’t actually talked about (the position of women) in the show. It is assumed that a woman or a girl can do any job that a man can and Maureen as a character is completely a capable leader.”

Parker wrapped up the conversation by saying that it is high time a female James Bond is introduced to the world.

“And she should get paid as much as Daniel Craig.”

