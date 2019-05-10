Final result of Lok Sabha is expected by May 24

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) The final results of the Lok Sabha polls is expected by May 24, day two of the counting, an officer said here on Monday.

The final phase of election gets over on May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

“Our aim is to complete the entire counting accurately and seamlessly. Counting of five polling stations of every assembly segment will be done at one table. So the final result is expected by next day,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, Sanjay Basu.

The counting of voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT), the counting of postal ballots, votes in the EVMs and the scanning of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots System (ETPBS), will make the process lengthy.

“This may well extend the time by 8-10 hours in every counting centre,” Basu said.

He revealed that officials of Bengal CEO had prepared a model counting centre at Netaji Indore Stadium as directed by the ECI.

–IANS

bnd/prs