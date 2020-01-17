Finally, Haryana CM takes over CID portfolio

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (IANS) The ‘tug-of-war’ between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Home Minister Anil Vij has finally ended with the former taking over as Criminal Investigation Department (CID) portfolio.

As per a notification issued by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, the portfolios of the CID and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allocated to the Chief Minister in addition to his existing portfolios.

Thus, Vij will cease to hold the portfolio of the CID, it added.

The ‘war of supremacy’ between the Chief Minister and his colleague intensified earlier this week when the latter asked to chargesheet and remove CID chief Anil Rao.

In a letter written to Khattar, Vij had said the CID chief did not apprise him in routine about the current law and order situation in the state.

Vij demanded that Rao should be replaced by Shrikant Jadhav, another senior Indian Police Service officer.

Before the official notification, Khattar had clarified many a time the CID has been under the Chief Minister and not under the Home Minister as per the practice followed for decades.

