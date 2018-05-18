Finance Commission forms panel on health sector

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The 15th Finance Commission on Thursday constituted a high level group headed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria to explore and give recommendations for a balanced expansion of the health sector.

The panel will evaluate the existing regulatory framework in the health sector and examine its strengths and weaknesses for enabling a balanced yet faster expansion of the health sector keeping in view India’s demographic profile, an official statement said.

It will also suggest ways and means to optimize the use of existing financial resources and to incentivise the state governments’ efforts towards fulfillment of well-defined health parameters in the country.

The group will consist of eminent experts from across the country including Bengaluru’s Narayana Health City Chairman Devi Shetty, Maharashtra University of Health Science Vice Chancellor Deelip Govind Mhaisekar and President of Public Health Foundation of India K. Srinath Reddy, among others.

–IANS

vv/nir