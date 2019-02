New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will address its Central Board on February 18.

In a late night statement, the RBI said that FM will address the Central Board of Directors in its customary post-budget meeting.

The RBI’s Central Board of Directors consists of 18 members including Governor Shaktikanta Das.

