Financial assistance on way, Trudeau assures Canadians

Ottawa, March 18 (IANS) Following the lead of the US, Britain and the European Union which have or are set to unveil economic relief measures in wake of coronavirus impact, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday promised “money in the pockets of Canadians” impacted by the pandemic and measures to deal with it.

Parliament might be recalled in order to pass legislative measures to deliver aid to Canadians, he said, the BBC reported.

Trudeau told Canadians they all had a responsibility to help save lives over the coming weeks.

“As much as possible, stay home,” he urged.

Canada, which announced closure of its borders on Monday, has 440 confirmed cases of the virus and reported five related deaths.

