Fincantieri to build state-of-the-art vessel for top cable-laying firm

Trieste (Italy), April 30 (IANS/AKI) Fincantieris Norwegian subsidiary Vard Holdings has won a 170 million euro contract to design and construct an advanced cable laying vessel for Italy’s Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry.

“From today, we can enhance our product portfolio with an original and cutting-edge project in the offshore sector. Fincantieri closely follows the evolution of this market, which after years is beginning to show early signs of recovery,” said Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono.

The specialised vessel for advanced sub-sea operations, is intended to be the most capable cable layer in its market, the state-controlled ship-builder said.

The ship’s strength will be deep water installation capabilities for depths of more than 2,000 metres and high cable loading capacity in large cable rotating platforms, the company said.

Prysmian and Vard Holdings – a major global designer and shipbuilder of offshore and specialised vessels – are currently putting the finishing touches to the vessel’s design, according to Fincantieri.

The building phase of the ship is expected to start by the end of the year, said Fincantieri.

The cable layer, including the main systems and equipment, will be built by the Vard Group’s production network with delivery scheduled in the last three months of 2020. The vessel will be 172 metres long with a beam of 34 metres and will be able to accommodate 120 people.

The ship will be developed to perform complex installation operations supporting a variety of state-of-the-art and reduced environmental footprint burial systems, including underwater heavy duty ploughs and high precision positioning and seakeeping systems, Fincantieri said.

“This new strategic asset will consolidate Prysmian Group’s leadership in the submarine cable industry… we deliver end-to-end EPCI projects, from engineering, manufacturing and installation to full monitoring and diagnostic services,” said Massimo Battaini from the Prysmian Group.

–IANS/AKI

