Fincantieri to build two LNG-powered cruise liners

Trieste (Italy), July 24 (IANS/AKI) Fincantieri will build two new cruise ships for Carnival Corporation – the biggest ever to be constructed in Italy and which will be primarily fuelled by Liquified Natural Gas, the world’s cleanest fossil fuel, the company said on Monday.

Fincantieri’s chief executive Giuseppe Bono said the industry was entering a new era “increasingly aimed at reducing the environmental impact”.

“We proudly do this with an all-time record project, both in terms of size and technological level,” said Bono.

Fincantieri’s Molfalcone yard is scheduled to deliver the 175,000 gross tonne vessels in late 2023 and in the spring of 2025 under the agreement signed between the Italian shipbuilder and Princess Cruises, brand of Carnival Corporation, Fincantieri stated.

“This revolutionary platform for next-generation, LNG-powered cruise ships will introduce innovative design and leisure experiences driven by the future vacation and lifestyle trends of our guests,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz.

Sixty-five of the 85 cruise ships Fincantieri has built since 1990 have been for different brands of the US-based Carnival Group, which Bono said is the biggest foreign investor in Italy.

The two new cruise liners will each accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and will be first Princess Cruises’ ships to be dual-fuel powered primarily by LNG, significantly reducing air emissions and marine gasoil, said Fincantieri

Fincantieri decribes itself as the leading Western shipbuilder and one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups. It excels in cruise ship design and construction and all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, including high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems and components production and after-sales services.

Headquartered in the northeast city of Trieste, Fincantieri employs over 19,500 people, of whom more than 8,300 in Italy, and has 20 shipyards in four continents. Besides major cruise operators, its clients include the Italian and the US Navy and some of the main European defence companies. It has built more than 7,000 vessels.

