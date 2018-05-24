Fine being away from social media, says Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who isn’t on any social media platform unlike other actors of his generation, says he is fine with being away from it.

Ranbir was interacting with media at the trailer launch of “Sanju” along with co-stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal, director Raj Kumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra here on Wednesday.

Asked whether his availability on social media would have got extra mileage for his film, he said: “I don’t think so. On social media, I will be showing myself and not really what the film is.

“I agree that through social media, you have a reach to the larger audience but I don’t miss it and I am fine being away from it. Never say never, may be tomorrow, I will come but right now, I am happy being away from it.”

Ranbir, who has gone nude for one scene in “Sanju” when he is being interrogated by police, asked if was intimidated while shooting that scene, said: “I went nude in my first film (“Saawariya”) itself when my towel dropped. I am very shy in my real life but when the cameras are on, I am not shy as I am portraying a character so you have to be nude in your emotions and physically.”

Sharing his experience working with Sonam, he said: “Sonam and I worked together 10 years ago in ‘Saawariya’ and after that, we never got an opportunity to work together but Sonam is same as she used to be when we both were assistant directors in ‘Black’.A

“The only thing that changed in her is that she has become even better actress,A so, when I worked with her this time, the kind of confidence and experience she came with was amazing and I think both of us enjoyed working with each other.”

About working with Hirani, he said: “Working with world’s greatest director Raj Kumar Hirani is every actor’s dream and I am speaking for every actor who is sitting on this platform. Working with him is something else.

“It is so easy and seamless that you don’t realize you are working with such a great director but when the film releases… the kind of love his other films have got… even if we will be able to get 20 per cent of that love, I think I will be so happy as in my life, I got to work with Raj Kumar Hirani.”

“Sanju” is biographical film based on the life of Indian actor Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt in various stages of his life. It has ensemble cast which includes Anushka Sharma, Dia, Sonam, Manisha, Paresh Rawal, Jim Sarbh, Vicky, Boman Irani, and Karishma Tanna.

The film is set to be released on June 29.

