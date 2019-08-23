Finland in 2020 MotoGp provisional calendar after 38 years

Madrid, Aug 28 (IANS) The MotoGP provisional calendar for the 2020 season was released on Wednesday which included the Finnish GP for the first time since 1982.

Some changes were introduced in the calendar, including the Finnish GP which came after Finland’s new KymiRing circuit was tested by almost all MotoGP riders on August 19.

Finland’s race will kick off on July 12, which historically has been Germany’s month but next year they will host the race on June 21. The world championship will begin on March 8 at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, where the only night race of the season will be held.

The first change in the calendar came with the date of the Thai GP on March 22 in Buriram.

