Fintech firm Intellect Design Arena posts Rs 46 cr profit

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Financial technology major Intellect Design Arena Ltd on Sunday said it had posted a net profit of Rs 46.72 crore last fiscal.

In a statement issued here, the company said it clocked a net profit of Rs 46.72 crore for the year ended March 31, 2018 as against a loss of Rs 22.38 crore posted for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The company earned a total revenue of Rs 1,087.29 crore last fiscal, up from Rs 913.57 crore earned during the year ended March 31, 2017.

Expressing satisfaction at the numbers, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, was quoted as saying: “Crossing Rs 1,000 crore revenue for a pure product company with license revenues around Rs 200 crore is definitely a fulfilment of the dream of creating a Global Product Company out of India.”

–IANS

